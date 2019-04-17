Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is Winthrop Partners WNY LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Winthrop Partners WNY LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,694 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 2.9% of Winthrop Partners WNY LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 12,167,820.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,242,360 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,949,390,000 after buying an additional 55,241,906 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,029,226 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,297,330,000 after buying an additional 8,034,336 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,317,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,259,336,000 after buying an additional 7,558,041 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 71,733,981 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,829,877,000 after buying an additional 6,485,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 276,264,842 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $14,749,779,000 after buying an additional 6,117,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, Director Lowell C. Mcadam sold 285,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $16,221,239.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 362,932 shares in the company, valued at $20,585,503.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total value of $81,344.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,387.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 288,686 shares of company stock worth $16,379,639. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, December 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.07.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $58.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $242.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.17%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is Winthrop Partners WNY LLC’s 7th Largest Position” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/verizon-communications-inc-vz-is-winthrop-partners-wny-llcs-7th-largest-position.html.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services and equipment sales, which are provided to consumer, business, and government customers.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.