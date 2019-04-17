Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) CFO Douglas Robinson Sells 3,757 Shares

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CFO Douglas Robinson sold 3,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $236,165.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,741,391.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Douglas Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 15th, Douglas Robinson sold 8,252 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $515,419.92.

On Tuesday, January 15th, Douglas Robinson sold 1,432 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $64,182.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $61.70 on Wednesday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.96 and a 12-month high of $63.94. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. Verint Systems had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $330.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.57.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 49,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions and value-added services worldwide. Its Customer Engagement Solutions segment provides automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, digital feedback, email engagement, employee desktop, enterprise feedback, financial compliance, full-time recording, gamification, identity analytics, internal communities, knowledge management, mobile workforce, performance management, robotic process automation, social analytics, speech and text analytics, virtual assistant, voice self-service, voice self-service fraud detection, Web/mobile self-service, work manager, and workforce management solutions.

