Velanne Asset Management Ltd Has $5.74 Million Stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TAK)

Velanne Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) by 5,270.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276,722 shares during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical comprises 4.0% of Velanne Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Velanne Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $5,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TAK. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $28,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAK traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.67. The stock had a trading volume of 33,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,639. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $23.95.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TAK. Zacks Investment Research raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

