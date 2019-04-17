Veil (VEIL) Price Up 12.5% Over Last Week

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. One Veil coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00006082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and VINEX Network. Veil has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $12,768.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Veil has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Veil alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006384 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00373348 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019275 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002219 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.42 or 0.01060554 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00208193 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006368 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000135 BTC.

About Veil

Veil’s total supply is 10,580,250 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com

Buying and Selling Veil

Veil can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and VINEX Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.