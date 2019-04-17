Vascular Biogenics (VBLT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 963,227 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 551% from the previous session’s volume of 147,949 shares.The stock last traded at $1.43 and had previously closed at $1.41.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $50.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 10.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 37.01% and a negative net margin of 3,497.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics Ltd will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics stock. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 363,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000. RBF Capital LLC owned about 1.01% of Vascular Biogenics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

