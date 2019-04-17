Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) Shares Bought by Winfield Associates Inc.

Winfield Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,045,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,881,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,594 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,797,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,047,000 after purchasing an additional 884,531 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,718,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,319,000 after purchasing an additional 505,871 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,032,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,847,000 after purchasing an additional 44,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,676,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,099,000 after purchasing an additional 362,130 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.83. 1,225,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,878,946. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $91.62 and a 1 year high of $113.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.7348 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

