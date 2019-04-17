Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) Shares Bought by Hefren Tillotson Inc.

Hefren Tillotson Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,564 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 6.9% of Hefren Tillotson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hefren Tillotson Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $23,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,045,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,881,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,594 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 871.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,517,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,635 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 581.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,236,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,385 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,797,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,047,000 after purchasing an additional 884,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,205,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,254,000 after purchasing an additional 762,888 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.83. 1,224,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,887,894. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $91.62 and a one year high of $113.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.7348 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

