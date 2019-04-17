Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR) Shares Sold by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,000.0% during the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $65,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,092. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $107.57 and a twelve month high of $143.52.

WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/vanguard-small-cap-value-etf-vbr-shares-sold-by-livingston-group-asset-management-co-operating-as-southport-capital-management.html.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.5895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.