Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) Holdings Lessened by Personal Wealth Partners

Personal Wealth Partners trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,621,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,353,931 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,136,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,545 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,453,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,759,000 after purchasing an additional 988,808 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,057,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,929,000 after purchasing an additional 634,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,000,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,623,000 after purchasing an additional 586,018 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $79.23. 943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,844,576. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.66 and a 1-year high of $79.73.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1537 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

