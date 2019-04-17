Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) Holdings Raised by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,442,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,686 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,191,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506,183 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,986,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,773,000 after purchasing an additional 287,959 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,188,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,386,000 after purchasing an additional 586,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,965,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,688,000 after purchasing an additional 663,317 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU opened at $51.65 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $55.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were paid a $0.1788 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

