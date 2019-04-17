VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BNDX) Shares Bought by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF were worth $10,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,628,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985,142 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,857,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,313,000 after purchasing an additional 139,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 30.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,478,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,657,000 after acquiring an additional 348,837 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 793.5% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 30,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 69.6% during the third quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 508,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,717,000 after acquiring an additional 208,582 shares during the last quarter.

BNDX traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $55.44. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF has a one year low of $960.00 and a one year high of $1,056.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%.

