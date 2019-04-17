VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) Short Interest Update

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,889,023 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the March 15th total of 11,504,425 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,703,059 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
NYSEARCA SMH opened at $115.85 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $80.71 and a 1-year high of $115.87.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 74.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,977,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,511,000 after buying an additional 841,653 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,003,000. Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth about $18,278,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,945,000.
