ValuEngine Upgrades Timken (TKR) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Timken from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.43.

TKR opened at $47.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.75. Timken has a 12 month low of $33.98 and a 12 month high of $52.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $910.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.65 million. Timken had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Timken will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timken by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in shares of Timken by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Timken by 5.6% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in shares of Timken by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 100,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Timken by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

