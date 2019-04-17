ValuEngine Upgrades Dorman Products (DORM) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DORM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Dorman Products from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a hold rating on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.50.

DORM opened at $93.59 on Tuesday. Dorman Products has a 12-month low of $56.36 and a 12-month high of $97.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.55.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $260.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Dorman Products’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

