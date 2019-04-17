ValuEngine Downgrades Rwe Ag Sp (RWEOY) to Hold

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RWEOY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rwe Ag Sp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Rwe Ag Sp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rwe Ag Sp has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Rwe Ag Sp stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.78. The stock had a trading volume of 7,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,522. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Rwe Ag Sp has a 1 year low of $19.23 and a 1 year high of $27.49.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

