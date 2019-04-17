Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 150 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 55,024 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 135,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 153,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,935,000 after acquiring an additional 18,513 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 33,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 10,006 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 178,524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after acquiring an additional 10,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $243,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,527,878.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $407,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,768,228.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,849 shares of company stock worth $5,323,919 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $93.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.68. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.12 and a fifty-two week high of $104.20.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $972.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.70 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.30% and a net margin of 29.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 25th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.93%.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $89.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

