Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $73,000 Holdings in NCR Co. (NCR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 48.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of NCR by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of NCR by 2,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,077,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,915 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NCR by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NCR opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.32. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $32.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.94.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. NCR had a positive return on equity of 85.30% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded NCR from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded NCR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NCR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

In related news, SVP Adrian Button sold 3,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $103,991.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,785.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J. Robert Ciminera sold 17,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $475,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,612.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,265 shares of company stock worth $1,888,380 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

