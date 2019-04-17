Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 59.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $495.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Sunday, February 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $467.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.43.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Joel D. Baxter sold 7,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.15, for a total transaction of $3,346,762.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,526,758.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.24, for a total transaction of $593,026.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,376.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,839 shares of company stock worth $5,186,817 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

SHW opened at $450.47 on Wednesday. Sherwin-Williams Co has a fifty-two week low of $355.28 and a fifty-two week high of $479.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.02). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 46.48% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

