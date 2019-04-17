US Well Services (USWS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies

Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $7.90 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target points to a potential upside of 2.60% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ:USWS opened at $7.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. US Well Services has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $11.12.

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $118.44 million for the quarter.

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

