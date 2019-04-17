Upland Resources (UPL) Trading 11.4% Higher

Shares of Upland Resources Ltd (LON:UPL) traded up 11.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.89 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.84 ($0.02). 1,637,985 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 2,710,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.65 ($0.02).

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 million and a P/E ratio of -8.88.

About Upland Resources (LON:UPL)

Upland Resources Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in farm-ins and applications for open acreage. The firm seeks to invest in the oil and gas exploration and production sectors. Upland Resources Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

