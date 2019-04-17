Univest Financial Corp (UVSP) Stake Increased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 330.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UVSP. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 557.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UVSP opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.74. Univest Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $20.18 and a 52-week high of $30.15.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $55.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.10 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 9.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Univest Financial Corp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

