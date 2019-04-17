Universal Health Services (UHS) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Barclays

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.36% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho set a $150.00 price objective on Universal Health Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $156.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.73.

Shares of UHS traded down $5.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.09. The stock had a trading volume of 42,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,812. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $109.37 and a 12-month high of $142.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.03. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 2,896 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,871 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

