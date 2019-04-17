Universal Currency (UNIT) Price Reaches $0.0063 on Exchanges

Universal Currency (CURRENCY:UNIT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. Universal Currency has a market cap of $100,053.00 and $0.00 worth of Universal Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Universal Currency has traded flat against the dollar. One Universal Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bit-Z.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Universal Currency Profile

Universal Currency is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 26th, 2016. Universal Currency’s total supply is 20,049,110 coins and its circulating supply is 15,949,110 coins. Universal Currency’s official Twitter account is @UnitCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Universal Currency is www.u-currency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PoS mining starts at block 10001 “

Buying and Selling Universal Currency

Universal Currency can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bit-Z, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universal Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universal Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Universal Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

