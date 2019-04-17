UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $60.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.72 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. UnitedHealth Group updated its FY 2019 guidance to $14.50-14.75 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $14.50-14.75 EPS.

UNH stock opened at $220.96 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $215.82 and a 52-week high of $287.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $220.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.95%.

In other news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.39, for a total transaction of $742,432.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,726 shares in the company, valued at $16,400,921.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 193,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,513,349.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,930 shares of company stock worth $8,495,383 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 170 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.80.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

