UnitedHealth Group (UNH) PT Lowered to $285.00 at Morgan Stanley

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $315.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Cleveland Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.05.

UNH traded down $6.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,933,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,673,633. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $215.82 and a twelve month high of $287.94. The firm has a market cap of $220.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.72 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 14.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,513,349.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $1,225,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,682,963.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,930 shares of company stock valued at $8,495,383. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,831,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,396,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,417 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,342,549 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,447,892,000 after buying an additional 1,073,505 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 69,342,549 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,447,892,000 after buying an additional 1,073,505 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,480,003 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,063,258,000 after buying an additional 1,232,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 50,446.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,349,795 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 53,244,249 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

