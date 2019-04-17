UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 371,588 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 186,204 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $92,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,831,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,396,391,000 after buying an additional 2,123,417 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,342,549 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,447,892,000 after buying an additional 1,073,505 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 69,342,549 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,447,892,000 after buying an additional 1,073,505 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 50,446.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,349,795 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 53,244,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 223.0% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,319,843 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,341,731,000 after buying an additional 11,267,910 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.61, for a total value of $1,333,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,702 shares in the company, valued at $20,716,130.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 193,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,513,349.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,930 shares of company stock valued at $8,495,383. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH opened at $220.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $214.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $215.82 and a 12 month high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.72 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.95%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. ValuEngine downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.80.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/unitedhealth-group-inc-unh-shares-sold-by-lord-abbett-co-llc.html.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.