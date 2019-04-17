United Rentals, Inc. (URI) Position Trimmed by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,352 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 68,047 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $15,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in United Rentals by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in United Rentals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 5,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in United Rentals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in United Rentals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 10,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. OTR Global lowered United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.82.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.17, for a total transaction of $562,394.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,279.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Kneeland sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total value of $3,981,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,842,917.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,347 shares of company stock worth $8,276,837. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

URI stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,034,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.28 and a 1-year high of $181.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.49.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.08. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

