United Internet (UTDI) PT Set at €43.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) has been given a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Macquarie set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €51.14 ($59.47).

Get United Internet alerts:

Shares of UTDI stock opened at €35.40 ($41.16) on Monday. United Internet has a one year low of €30.25 ($35.17) and a one year high of €58.60 ($68.14). The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.71.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.