United Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBNK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $55.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.60 million. United Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 8.49%.
Shares of NASDAQ:UBNK opened at $14.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.75. United Financial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.
In related news, Director Kevin E. Ross sold 5,636 shares of United Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $87,865.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brandon Craig Lorey sold 4,540 shares of United Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $73,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,313 shares of company stock worth $388,843. 3.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Financial Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of United Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.
TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “United Financial Bancorp (UBNK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/united-financial-bancorp-ubnk-posts-quarterly-earnings-results-misses-expectations-by-0-03-eps.html.
About United Financial Bancorp
United Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for United Bank that provides retail, commercial, and consumer banking services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as interest-bearing checking, non-interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, and time deposits.
Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?
Receive News & Ratings for United Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.