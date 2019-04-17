United Financial Bancorp (UBNK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

United Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBNK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $55.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.60 million. United Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 8.49%.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBNK opened at $14.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.75. United Financial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

In related news, Director Kevin E. Ross sold 5,636 shares of United Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $87,865.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brandon Craig Lorey sold 4,540 shares of United Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $73,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,313 shares of company stock worth $388,843. 3.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of United Financial Bancorp by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its stake in shares of United Financial Bancorp by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 4,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Financial Bancorp by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of United Financial Bancorp by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 45,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Financial Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Financial Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of United Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

About United Financial Bancorp

United Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for United Bank that provides retail, commercial, and consumer banking services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as interest-bearing checking, non-interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, and time deposits.

