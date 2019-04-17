United Continental (UAL) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10-12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.10. United Continental also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $10.00-12.00 EPS.

UAL opened at $85.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.96. United Continental has a fifty-two week low of $65.45 and a fifty-two week high of $97.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 27.73%. United Continental’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Continental will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UAL shares. Standpoint Research lowered shares of United Continental from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Macquarie set a $111.00 price objective on shares of United Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Continental from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of United Continental in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of United Continental in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Continental currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.88.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

