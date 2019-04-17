United Continental (UAL) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10-12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.10. United Continental also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $10.00-12.00 EPS.
UAL opened at $85.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.96. United Continental has a fifty-two week low of $65.45 and a fifty-two week high of $97.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.
United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 27.73%. United Continental’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Continental will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
United Continental Company Profile
United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.
