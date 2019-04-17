Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Position Increased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 280,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $38,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Union Pacific by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,528 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 108,457 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $17,660,000 after acquiring an additional 19,694 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 620.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,088 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNP opened at $167.98 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $126.37 and a 52 week high of $172.44. The stock has a market cap of $121.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 44.50%.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback 150,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Cowen raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.16.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $1,700,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,141,259.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 8,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,496,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

