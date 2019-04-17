Unilever (UL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Unilever (NYSE:UL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 18th.

NYSE:UL opened at $57.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.63. Unilever has a 52 week low of $50.80 and a 52 week high of $58.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.442 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Unilever stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

