Unilever NV (UN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,578,154 shares, a growth of 64.5% from the March 15th total of 959,108 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,314,551 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UN. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 3,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Unilever by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

NYSE UN opened at $57.56 on Wednesday. Unilever has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $58.72. The stock has a market cap of $98.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.442 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 63.90%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UN. Barclays began coverage on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Societe Generale began coverage on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/unilever-nv-un-sees-large-increase-in-short-interest.html.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. The company operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skincare and haircare products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, Vaseline, Dermalogica, Murad, Dollar Shave Club, Zest & Camay, and Seventh Generation brands.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.