Unibright (UBT) Price Hits $0.0222 on Exchanges

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. Unibright has a total market capitalization of $3.12 million and $359,138.00 worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unibright token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000425 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Unibright has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unibright alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006405 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00374950 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019284 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002230 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.55 or 0.01064263 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00209846 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006371 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Unibright Profile

Unibright’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,984,219 tokens. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unibright is unibright.io . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO

Unibright Token Trading

Unibright can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit, Liquid and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unibright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unibright and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.