Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) One Day Volume Tops $0.00

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 17th. During the last seven days, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. Ultimate Secure Cash has a market cap of $39,493.00 and $0.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ultimate Secure Cash Profile

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care . The official website for Ultimate Secure Cash is ultimatesecurecash.info

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Trading

Ultimate Secure Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultimate Secure Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

