UGI Corp (UGI) Shares Sold by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY reduced its holdings in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,750 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in UGI were worth $5,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 72,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of UGI in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America upgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.20.

UGI traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.61. 174,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,937. UGI Corp has a 12 month low of $45.51 and a 12 month high of $59.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.31). UGI had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UGI Corp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “UGI Corp (UGI) Shares Sold by Spirit of America Management Corp NY” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/ugi-corp-ugi-shares-sold-by-spirit-of-america-management-corp-ny.html.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.