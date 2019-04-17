UBS Group Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (LHA) a €26.50 Price Target

UBS Group set a €26.50 ($30.81) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LHA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.70 ($28.72) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €25.62 ($29.79) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €24.80 ($28.83).

ETR:LHA opened at €22.50 ($26.16) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of €17.05 ($19.82) and a 52 week high of €27.14 ($31.56). The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

