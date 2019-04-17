UBS Group Analysts Give ASML (ASML) a €190.00 Price Target

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been assigned a €190.00 ($220.93) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ASML. Deutsche Bank set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €192.00 ($223.26) price objective on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €195.73 ($227.59).

