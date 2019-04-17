Tyson Foods (TSN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $73.54

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $73.54 and last traded at $73.74, with a volume of 56373 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.06.

TSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Sunday, February 17th. Vertical Group upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.26 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.16.

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.35%.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $160,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 8,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $513,409.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,737,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,393,000 after acquiring an additional 391,411 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 7,093.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,030,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905,199 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,381,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,785,000 after acquiring an additional 266,687 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,434,000 after purchasing an additional 278,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,782,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,970,000 after purchasing an additional 783,862 shares during the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Company Profile (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

