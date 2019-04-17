Tyme Technologies (TYME) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tyme Technologies, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. The company is focused on creating medicines which specialize in the body’s immune system to treat diseases. Tyme Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

TYME has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price objective on Tyme Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub lowered Tyme Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Shares of TYME traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,218. Tyme Technologies has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.22.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyme Technologies will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyme Technologies news, Director Douglas A. Michels bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.26 per share, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TYME. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 15,483 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 263.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 689,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 499,627 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 157.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 9,853 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

