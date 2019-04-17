Two Sigma Investments LP Has $173,000 Position in Camtek LTD. (CAMT)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its position in Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 74.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 74,056 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Camtek were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Camtek in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Camtek in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Camtek in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Camtek by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 35,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Camtek by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 39,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. 24.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.41. Camtek LTD. has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $11.11.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Camtek had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $33.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camtek LTD. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

CAMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

