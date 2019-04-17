Two Sigma Investments LP Has $145,000 Stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) by 84.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,139 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 35.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49,292.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, February 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.70 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.77.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $19.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

