Two Sigma Investments LP Cuts Holdings in Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (CETV)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its position in Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,788 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Central European Media Enterprises were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Central European Media Enterprises by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 438,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 64,685 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Central European Media Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Central European Media Enterprises by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,638,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 97,335 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Central European Media Enterprises by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 97,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 35,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Central European Media Enterprises alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Central European Media Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ:CETV opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.19. Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $228.25 million for the quarter. Central European Media Enterprises had a return on equity of 70.53% and a net margin of 24.24%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/two-sigma-investments-lp-cuts-holdings-in-central-european-media-enterprises-ltd-cetv.html.

Central European Media Enterprises Company Profile

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Slovak Republic, and Slovenia. It broadcasts a total of 31 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels. The company also develops and produces content for television channels; and provides television content through various portals, including Voyo, a subscription video-on-demand service, and advertising supported catch-up services on its Websites, as well as operates a portfolio of digital media products that complement its news programming and other television station-related brands.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Central European Media Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central European Media Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.