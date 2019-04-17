Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 1,700 Shares of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.17% of BioSpecifics Technologies worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 513,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,146,000 after purchasing an additional 26,808 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,528,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 263,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 263,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 147,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BSTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 28th. HC Wainwright set a $85.00 target price on shares of BioSpecifics Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th.

Shares of BSTC opened at $66.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.44 million, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.27. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a one year low of $40.54 and a one year high of $73.31.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.85 million for the quarter. BioSpecifics Technologies had a net margin of 60.57% and a return on equity of 21.79%. On average, analysts expect that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioSpecifics Technologies

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

