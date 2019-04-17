Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 2,700 Shares of PCM Inc (PCMI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of PCM Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in PCM were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PCM during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PCM in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PCM in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of PCM by 551.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PCM in the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. 56.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PCM in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on PCM from $24.20 to $29.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised PCM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut PCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised PCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PCM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

PCM stock opened at $31.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.85 million, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.25. PCM Inc has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $39.69.

PCM (NASDAQ:PCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $564.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.56 million. PCM had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 1.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PCM Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCM Company Profile

PCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-vendor provider of technology products and solutions in the United States and the rest of Europe. The company operates through four segments: Commercial, Public Sector, Canada, and United Kingdom. It primarily sells device products, servers, storage products, network products, printers, and related accessories and devices.

