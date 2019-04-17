Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

TKC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. VTB Capital lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 631.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,784,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,352 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 426.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,833,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,233 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 8,176.3% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,250,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,440 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 14.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,576,806 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,880,000 after acquiring an additional 712,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,688,000.

TKC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.66. 10,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.63. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $9.13.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL.

