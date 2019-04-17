Tullow Oil (TLW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) in a research note published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TLW. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 275 ($3.59) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective (up previously from GBX 200 ($2.61)) on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Monday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 355 ($4.64) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tullow Oil presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 258.63 ($3.38).

TLW opened at GBX 246.40 ($3.22) on Tuesday. Tullow Oil has a 52-week low of GBX 163.30 ($2.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 279.30 ($3.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Tullow Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 1.36%.

In other Tullow Oil news, insider Les Wood sold 75,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.89), for a total value of £166,664.94 ($217,777.26). Also, insider Angus McCoss sold 8,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.01), for a total value of £19,987 ($26,116.56).

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

