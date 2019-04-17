Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 154 Accenture Plc (ACN)

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $179.06 on Wednesday. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $132.63 and a 1-year high of $179.90. The stock has a market cap of $120.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 38.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, April 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Accenture to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Accenture to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.58.

In other news, CEO David Rowland sold 2,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total transaction of $437,495.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,152,942.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $181,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,314 shares of company stock worth $2,604,645 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 154 Accenture Plc (ACN)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/truvestments-capital-llc-purchases-shares-of-154-accenture-plc-acn.html.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Article: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.