Truvestments Capital LLC Invests $33,000 in LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) Stock

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124,877 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after buying an additional 11,374 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

LYB stock opened at $92.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1 year low of $77.52 and a 1 year high of $119.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.10.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.30). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 42.30% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Dougherty & Co cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.94.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

