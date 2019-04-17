TrueCar (TRUE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.12

TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.12 and last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 19091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. BTIG Research lowered TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.05 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut TrueCar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 15th. Benchmark lowered their target price on TrueCar from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. TrueCar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.45.

Get TrueCar alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $652.80 million, a P/E ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 6.15.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). TrueCar had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $91.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TrueCar Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TrueCar news, EVP Robert Mcclung sold 7,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $53,378.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,070 shares in the company, valued at $724,983. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 9,022 shares of company stock worth $61,742 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of TrueCar by 29.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of TrueCar by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 45,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of TrueCar by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 84,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 44,840 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/truecar-true-sets-new-52-week-low-at-6-12.html.

TrueCar Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRUE)

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.